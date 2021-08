A woman and her daughter were arrested in connection to the murder of a 5-year-old girl, who was hacked to death in India as part of an occult ritual sacrifice. The police said the two women carried out the ghastly practice to discover buried treasure. The incident came to light Tuesday when the police in the state of Uttar Pradesh were informed about a missing girl. During questioning in the neighborhood, it was found the two women hacked the girl to death and later dumped her body, The Times of India reported.