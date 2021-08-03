Cancel
Horry County, SC

Flash Flood Warning issued for Horry by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 13:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-03 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause dangerous flooding, especially near creeks and streams, drainage ditches, and low-lying flood prone areas. Turn around, don`t drown if you encounter a flooded road. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away from storm drains, culverts, creeks, and streams. Water levels can rise rapidly and sweep you away. Target Area: Horry The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Horry County in northeastern South Carolina * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 112 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach Airport, Little River, Cherry Grove Inlet, Red Hill, Little River Entrance, Hand, Barefoot Landing Area Of North Myrtle Beach, Wampee, Hammond, Nixonville, Longs, Brooksville, Cherry Grove Beach, Horry Georgetown Technical College Conway Campus, Coastal Carolina University, Briarcliffe Acres, Atlantic Beach and Grand Strand Regional Medical Center. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

