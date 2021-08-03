Flood Advisory issued for Aguadilla, Moca by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will occur shortly. Target Area: Southern Boise, Western Sawtooth NF, including the Camas Prairie LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WIND EXPECTED ACROSS EXTREME SOUTHEASTERN OREGON THROUGH THE AFTERNOON SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH STRONG WIND ACROSS REMAINING AREAS OF EASTERN OREGON AND IDAHO INTO FRIDAY MORNING .Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms expected across the warning area into Friday morning. In addition, strong winds will continue even as RH values rise overnight. Because of the continued critical conditions overnight, some areas have been extended. Improved conditions expected Friday afternoon as the trough moves eastward, but breezy conditions will remain. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT FRIDAY FOR...GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES AND LIGHTNING FOR SOUTHERN BOISE NATIONAL FOREST/WESTERN SAWTOOTH NATIONAL FOREST...WHICH IS FIRE WEATHER ZONE 421 The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect until 9 AM MDT Friday. * THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated to scattered thunderstorms expected for the across the area into Friday morning. Storms could produce abundant lightning, and gusty and erratic winds. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Thunderstorms may produce outflow winds of 40 to 50 mph.