Flood Advisory issued for Aguadilla, Moca by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 14:13:00 Expires: 2021-08-03 16:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Aguadilla; Moca The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Aguadilla in Puerto Rico Moca in Puerto Rico * Until 315 PM AST. * At 113 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Minnehaha County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Minnehaha by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 23:13:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-05 23:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Minnehaha A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MINNEHAHA COUNTY At 1212 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near northern Sioux Falls, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe storm will be near Brandon around 1220 AM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Nobles County, MNweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Nobles by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 20:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-05 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: If you are in the path of this storm, prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, preferably inside a strong building and away from windows. In addition to large hail and damaging winds, continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Nobles A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN NOBLES COUNTY At 854 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a severe thunderstorm capable of producing half dollar size hail and damaging winds in excess of 60 mph. This storm was located over Rushmore, or 12 miles west of Worthington, moving southeast at 20 mph.
Lincoln County, SDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 00:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 00:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN LYON...NORTHWESTERN SIOUX AND SOUTHEASTERN LINCOLN COUNTIES At 118 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Newton Hills State Park, or near Canton, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. This severe storm will be near Fairview around 125 AM CDT. Hudson around 140 AM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Des Moines County, IAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Des Moines, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 03:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Des Moines; Lee A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Hancock, southwestern Des Moines, central Lee and north central Clark Counties through 400 AM CDT At 329 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Donnellson, or 10 miles northwest of Nauvoo, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Franklin and New Boston around 335 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include West Point, Montrose, Nauvoo, Fort Madison, Niota and Denmark. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Mower County, MNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Mower by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 09:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Mower A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Mower County through 330 AM CDT At 252 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Rose Creek, or near Austin, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Austin, Grand Meadow, Le Roy, Adams, Brownsdale, Lyle, Rose Creek, Lansing, Mayville, Dexter, Mapleview, Elkton, Taopi, County Roads 56 And 5, Brookside Campground, County Roads 4 And 8, Renova, Lake Louise State Park, County Roads 1 And 15 and Riverbend Campground. This includes Interstate 90 in Minnesota between mile markers 175 and 196. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Dixie County, FLweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Coastal Dixie, Coastal Taylor, Inland Dixie, Inland Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 03:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-06 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Coastal Dixie; Coastal Taylor; Inland Dixie; Inland Taylor; Lafayette FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of the Florida Big Bend, including the following areas, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Taylor, Inland Dixie, Inland Taylor, and Lafayette. * Through this afternoon * Showers and thunderstorms will develop this morning and move northeastward over the Southeast Florida Big Bend into this afternoon. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is forecast. Where this activity trains or moves over the same locations repeatedly, isolated amounts of 3 to 5 inches are possible. The area remains vulnerable to renewed flash flooding through this afternoon where heavy rainfall rates occur over a short period of time, particularly southern Taylor, Lafayette, and Northwest Dixie Counties, where radar estimated 6 to 9 inches of rain on Thursday.
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 15:36:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 400 PM MST. * At 334 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Jerome and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Jerome, Potato Patch Campground, Mingus Mountain Campground and Playground Group Campground. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Boise County, IDweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southern Boise, Western Sawtooth NF, including the Camas Prairie by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will occur shortly. Target Area: Southern Boise, Western Sawtooth NF, including the Camas Prairie LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WIND EXPECTED ACROSS EXTREME SOUTHEASTERN OREGON THROUGH THE AFTERNOON SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH STRONG WIND ACROSS REMAINING AREAS OF EASTERN OREGON AND IDAHO INTO FRIDAY MORNING .Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms expected across the warning area into Friday morning. In addition, strong winds will continue even as RH values rise overnight. Because of the continued critical conditions overnight, some areas have been extended. Improved conditions expected Friday afternoon as the trough moves eastward, but breezy conditions will remain. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT FRIDAY FOR...GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES AND LIGHTNING FOR SOUTHERN BOISE NATIONAL FOREST/WESTERN SAWTOOTH NATIONAL FOREST...WHICH IS FIRE WEATHER ZONE 421 The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect until 9 AM MDT Friday. * THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated to scattered thunderstorms expected for the across the area into Friday morning. Storms could produce abundant lightning, and gusty and erratic winds. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Thunderstorms may produce outflow winds of 40 to 50 mph.
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 14:37:00 SST Expires: 2021-08-06 02:45:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM OVERNIGHT THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY The National Weather Service in Pago Pago has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for all islands of American Samoa * Through Friday * Satellite imagery shows heavy rainfall moving towards American Samoa. The atmospheric conditions are forecast for tonight Nofo vaavaaia mo tafega ma lologa Ofisa o le Tau Pago Pago AS 227 Aoauli Aso Tofi Aukuso 5 2021 Ua iai nei se * Nofo vaavaaia mo tafega ma lologa Tutuila Aunuu Manua Swains * Seia oo i le Aso Faraile * Mafuaaga mo lenei nofo vaavaaia FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O le uiga o le nofo vaavaaia mo tafega ma lologa pe afai o le a oo mai tulaga louloua o le tau e mafai ai ona faatupulaia ni sologa mai mauga poo eleele...pe mafua ai fo`i tafega ma lologa. E tatau on tapena ma faalogologo i le letio mo tala o le tau ae maise pe a iai se faailo mo lapataiga mo tafega ma lologa.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Aguada, Anasco, Las Marias, Moca, Rincon, San Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 19:55:00 Expires: 2021-08-05 20:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aguada; Anasco; Las Marias; Moca; Rincon; San Sebastian FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM AST THIS EVENING FOR AGUADA, ANASCO, LAS MARIAS, MOCA, RINCON AND SAN SEBASTIAN The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Suwannee County, FLweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Suwannee FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of northern Florida, including the following areas, Bradford, Eastern Alachua, Gilchrist, Northern Columbia, Southern Columbia, Suwannee, Union and Western Alachua. * Through this evening. * The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a Flood Watch for portions of northeast Florida. Heavy rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is forecast Today, which may lead to flooding.
Ada County, IDweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Treasure Valley BLM, Western Twin Falls BLM by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 05:38:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will occur shortly. Target Area: Treasure Valley BLM; Western Twin Falls BLM SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS ACROSS MUCH OF SOUTHWEST IDAHO THIS MORNING .Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected across the warning area this morning. Improving conditions are expected this afternoon as an upper level trough moves eastward and away from the area, but breezy conditions will remain. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING FOR LIGHTNING FOR TREASURE VALLEY BLM AND WESTERN TWIN FALLS BLM...WHICH ARE FIRE WEATHER ZONES 420 AND 424 * THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated to scattered thunderstorms expected across the area this morning. Storms could produce abundant lightning, and strong and erratic winds. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Thunderstorms may produce outflow winds of 40 to 50 mph.
Environmentweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alaska Peninsula by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 09:51:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-08-05 23:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alaska Peninsula TRACE ASHFALL POSSIBLE IN VICINITY OF PAVLOF VOLCANO The Alaska Volcano Observatory has detected activity and low level ash emission from the Pavlof Volcano located 35 miles northeast of Cold Bay. Surface to midlevel winds are expected to be northwesterly, resulting in transport to the south-southeast. Any ashfall near Sand Point or Nelson Lagoon is expected to be of trace amounts.
Alachua County, FLweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Bradford, Eastern Alachua, Gilchrist, Northern Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 15:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-06 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Bradford; Eastern Alachua; Gilchrist; Northern Columbia; Southern Columbia; Union; Western Alachua FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of northern Florida, including the following areas, Bradford, Eastern Alachua, Gilchrist, Northern Columbia, Southern Columbia, Suwannee, Union and Western Alachua. * Through this evening. * The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a Flood Watch for portions of northeast Florida. Heavy rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is forecast Today, which may lead to flooding.
Deuel County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Deuel by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 14:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-05 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Deuel A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN DEUEL COUNTY At 344 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Cochrane Rec Area, or 8 miles southeast of Clear Lake, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lake Cochrane Rec Area. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Deuel County, SDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Deuel by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 14:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-05 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Deuel The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Deuel County in northeastern South Dakota * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 330 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Cochrane Rec Area, or 8 miles southeast of Clear Lake, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Lake Cochrane Rec Area around 335 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Aguada, Anasco, Las Marias, Moca, Rincon, San Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 16:30:00 Expires: 2021-08-05 18:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Aguada; Anasco; Las Marias; Moca; Rincon; San Sebastian The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Flood Advisory for Aguada in Puerto Rico Anasco in Puerto Rico Las Marias in Puerto Rico Moca in Puerto Rico Rincon in Puerto Rico San Sebastian in Puerto Rico * Until 530 PM AST. * At 330 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
Sioux County, IAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 21:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-05 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Sioux A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LYON AND NORTHEASTERN SIOUX COUNTIES At 949 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Doon, or 12 miles southwest of Rock Rapids, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Rock Valley and Hull. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Dakota County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dakota by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 00:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dakota A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN WOODBURY AND SOUTHEASTERN DAKOTA COUNTIES At 1232 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sergeant Bluff, or 9 miles south of Sioux City, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Salix around 1245 AM CDT. Sloan around 100 AM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Baker County, ORweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Baker County, Harney County, Malheur County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 23:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Baker County; Harney County; Malheur County; Oregon Lower Treasure Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT /5 AM PDT/ EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Oregon and southwest and west central Idaho. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT /5 AM PDT/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A cold front, along with gusts from thunderstorms, will result in a period of strong winds tonight.

