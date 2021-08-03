Flood Advisory issued for Aguadilla, Moca by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-03 14:13:00 Expires: 2021-08-03 16:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Aguadilla; Moca The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Aguadilla in Puerto Rico Moca in Puerto Rico * Until 315 PM AST. * At 113 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.alerts.weather.gov
