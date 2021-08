Tamarack Grove has added Erik Boschulte, P.E. and experienced project manager and BIM designer Terry Rousset to the team. Boschulte, a native Idahoan, has spent the first part of his career with diverse experiences in construction, civil and structural engineering in both the public and private sectors. He graduated from Washington State University and is a licensed professional engineer. Rousset brings 25+ years of industry experience to the team where he will work with and lead others through a variety of projects. Rousset previously spent time at TAIT & Associates.