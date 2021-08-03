Jose Vela Jr.
Jose Vela Jr. joined Clark Hill’s Healthcare group in Houston as Sr. Counsel, following 20+ years of service at the U.S. Dept. of Justice. Vela served as Asst. U.S. Attorney/Lead Trial Attorney where he investigated/prosecuted healthcare fraud cases, most recently in the DOJ’s Houston office. He is a retired Lt. Colonel/U.S. Army with a distinguished 28-year career. Vela represents healthcare industry clients regarding compliance, insurance payment/reimbursement, information technology issues.www.bizjournals.com
Comments / 0