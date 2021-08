Google One is one subscription service by the tech giant that allows expanded cloud storage. It was introduced in 2018 and since then, we have seen improvements and new features. There was the free phone backup and new storage manager. There was also the automatic backup. For this year, we’re learning about ‘Backup by Google One’. It’s simply an update over the available backup service. Google wants to improve in this area by cover more like app data, call history, device preferences, contacts, and SMS messages. Other important information like passwords, WiFi networks, wallpapers, language and input settings, display settings, and date/time are also backed up.