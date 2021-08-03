Giant Eagle to reinstate mask-wearing for team members and guests
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – With the rise of COVID-19 cases, Giant Eagle believes the safety measures they have been using may not be enough. To minimize the risks of guests and workers contracting the virus, the company is reinstituting the wearing of face masks, cloth face coverings or face shields for all individuals this week regardless of vaccination status. This mask-wearing will be required for all Giant Eagle stores, including both Morgantown locations.www.wowktv.com
