The Deep East Texas Resource Center, a program of the East Texas Food Bank, will be holding a mega drive-thru produce distribution in Lufkin at the George H. Henderson Jr., Expo Center on Tuesday, July 27. The distribution will take place from 10 a.m. until 12 noon, while supplies last. As with past distributions, the events are open to anyone and there are no eligibility or paperwork requirements. These are drive-thru distributions and walk-ups will not be accepted.