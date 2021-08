Wolves In The Throne Room is now streaming their new single "Primal Chasm (Gift of Fire)" alongside a music video filmed by the band themselves. “’Primal Chasm (Gift of Fire)’ is an explosion of cosmic grandeur, a symphonic rendering of the hermetic maxim As above, so below," said the band. "The lyrics are a dreamtime retelling of creation. The act of the universe creating itself comes from the same impulse—it all springs from the same source, the same union of fire and ice. It’s the interplay between polarized opposites, and it’s from their contradiction and chaos that life happens and music and the planets are created.”