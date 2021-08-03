Cancel
College Sports

Report: Big 12, Pac-12 Commissioners Are Meeting Today

By Dan Lyons
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Big 12 is in a very precarious position as Oklahoma and Texas are set to leave for the SEC by the 2025 season. As the remaining eight teams try and figure out how they fit in to the new college football picture, commissioner Bob Bowlsby is reportedly exploring one of the boldest options.

Kansas State
Oregon State
West Virginia State
Bob Bowlsby
#Pac 12 Football#Pac 12 Conference#Kansas Basketball#Big 12#American Football#Sec#Sooners#Texas Senate#Oklahoma State#The Athletic#Acc
College Sports
Football
Sports
College Sportsthespun.com

Report: 1 Conference Trying To Take All Remaining Big 12 Teams

With the departure of Texas and Oklahoma, both of whom are expected to join the SEC, the remaining eight Big 12 schools are in limbo. Commissioner Bob Bowlsby would certainly like to hold the line, continue to collect on a big media rights deal that lasts through the end of the 2024-25 academic year, but there will be significant pressure on the other schools to look into their options.
Oklahoma Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Big 12 commissioner releases statement after meeting with Oklahoma, Texas presidents

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby announced Sunday that the conference’s executive committee met with the presidents of Oklahoma and Texas. The Big 12 Conference Executive Committee, consisting of Big 12 Board of Directors chairman and Texas Tech University President Lawrence Schovanec and Baylor University President Linda Livingstone; and Commissioner Bob Bowlsby met by video conference Sunday afternoon with University of Oklahoma President Joe Harroz and University of Texas President Jay Hartzell.
College Sportsblackchronicle.com

Big 12, Pac-12 leaders meeting to discuss alignment options including potential merger or scheduling deal

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby and first-year Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff will meet Tuesday to discuss whether an alignment between the two conferences makes sense going forward, sources tell CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd. There are a number of options up for discussion between the two Power Five big-wigs ranging from a simple scheduling alliance to something more drastic like a merger between the leagues.
College Sportspistolsfiringblog.com

Report: Bowlsby to Meet with Pac-12 to Discuss Merger or Alliance

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby is expected to meet with Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff on Tuesday to discuss the potential of forming some sort of pact in the latest round of realignment, according to The Athletic. On the table could be forming a scheduling alliance, negotiating a merger or finding...
College SportsTimes West Virginian

Texas, Oklahoma may be start of realignment tsunami

MORGANTOWN — First off, let us not underplay the affect the defection of Texas and Oklahoma from the Big 12 to the SEC has had on college football. It goes far further than from Weirton to Welch, Martinsburg to Matewan and all points in between, as a West Virginia University play-by-play broadcaster might put it.
College SportsPosted by
The Daily Goal Horn

Big 12 and Pac 12 Merger Possible

Morgantown, West Virginia – According to reports, Bob Bowlsby, the commissioner of the Big 12 Conference, has reached out to Pac 12 commissioner George Kliavkoff to discuss the possibility of somehow aligning. Bowlsby would likely want a merger of some kind to save the Big 12’s chance of remaining a...
Texas StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

Texas high school football player who assaulted a referee seeks a new start

EDINBURG, Texas — Emmanuel Durón, 19, was scheduled to leave for college last Friday. A surprise pool party was arranged to send him off to restore a ruined football career. But the trade school he plans to attend in Atlanta was still trying to secure a field for its inaugural season. So Durón will have to wait at least a few more weeks before starting a new life, aiming to become someone other than a forever villain who attacked a referee.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

3 Big 12 Schools Reportedly Reached Out To Pac-12

The Big 12, as we currently know it, is on the verge of obliteration. Texas and Oklahoma are reportedly on their way to the SEC, leaving eight members of the conference in the dust. Is there a hero to save the day? Insert the Pac-12. According to TCU insider Jeremy...
Auburn, ALPosted by
AL.com

Local recruit decommits from Auburn

One of the very first members of Auburn’s recruiting class of 2022 has decided to re-open his recruitment. Jarell Stinson, a three-star cornerback from Opelika, announced his decision through Twitter on Wednesday afternoon. After thanking coach Bryan Harsin and the Auburn staff, he wrote “After many talks with my family, coaches, and friends I have decided that decommitting from Auburn University and re-opening my recruitment is best for my future.”
Texas StatePosted by
The Spun

Barry Switzer Says 1 School Is Hurt Most By Oklahoma, Texas

Oklahoma and Texas’ move to the SEC has sparked plenty of debate about what this addition means for the conference’s existing 14 teams. Barry Switzer, who has deep connections with both the SEC and the Big 12, believes this move will benefit the Arkansas Razorbacks. Switzer served as a player/assistant...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

Coach O Has A Blunt Message For Oklahoma, Texas

Over the past few weeks, Oklahoma and Texas have dominated the headlines thanks to their looming move to the SEC. It’s unclear when Oklahoma and Texas will make the official jump to their new conference. Both are tied to the Big 12 through the 2025 season – at least through media rights.
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Admits 1 Thing ‘Scares Him To Death’

The Alabama Crimson Tide dominated their way to a national championship victory this past year, capping off an undefeated season with a win over Ohio State in the title game. Nick Saban claimed his seventh national championship as a head coach and continued to distinguish himself as one of the best leaders college football has ever seen.
College Sportsatozsportsnashville.com

The SEC has a new Steve Spurrier and it’s not Lane Kiffin or Mike Leach

One of the best things about SEC football — aside from the incredible on-field play — is the great personalities that have come through the conference. Former Florida Gators/South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Steve Spurrier is probably the biggest personality the SEC has seen during its existence. Spurrier, who retired...

