The single best month for startup funding in NYC history in July with over $4B raised!. Today, I take a look at the state of venture capital and early-stage funding for July 2021 in New York. Analyzing some publicly available data from our friends at CrunchBase, we break down the aggregate statistics for all funding deals by stage of funding (Early-stage [Pre-Seed, Seed], Series A, Series B, and Late Stage [Series C+]) including mention of notable rounds. In order to maintain a focus on tech-enabled startups, this analysis does not include rounds for biotech, real estate, lending startups as well as debt financings.”