How you take care of your overall health certainly changes as you age. But as opposed to cardiovascular issues or diabetes, a plan of action can be less clear when it comes to lessening your chances of Alzheimer's disease. Unfortunately, it's not something that can be easily dismissed: the neurodegenerative condition is responsible for 60 to 80 percent of dementia cases and is the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S., according to the Alzheimer's Association. But according to a study, doing one thing for just 10 minutes twice a week can go a long way in lowering your Alzheimer's risk. Read on to see how you can easily boost your brain health.