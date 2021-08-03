The Strong Case for Wine as an Alternative Investment

Ever since the onset of the pandemic, restaurant owners have been dreaming of a time their restaurants would once again be filled with the chatter of happy customers. Today, in most states, restaurants are allowed to open and function at full capacity. However, things have not panned out the way restaurant owners had envisioned. Although they have been given the green light to open fully, restaurant operators cannot find enough employees. Hampered by this shortage of staff, restaurants can only function at a capacity of up to 70%. It is now a common sight to see "Help Wanted" signs in nearly all restaurant windows.