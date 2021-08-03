Cancel
HP Announces Seven New Gaming Monitors

Cover picture for the articleHP is increasing the offerings of its X monitor lineup, announcing seven new monitors, which include various display sizes, panel types, and resolutions. HP revealed its seven new gaming-focused monitors on Tuesday, noting that it would start offering some of the new displays on that same day. Others won't be set to release until later in 2021. Of the seven announced monitors, the cheapest options will start at $259.99, according to The Verge. They include the X27c, which features a 27-inch 1080P curved VA display, and the X27, which is priced the same for a flat 1080P IPS display.

