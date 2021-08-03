Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Generate 8,000 – 72,000 United Miles At 1.86 Cents Each (Limited Time)

By Ziggy
Posted by 
BoardingArea
BoardingArea
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Some links to products and travel providers on this website will earn Traveling For Miles a commission that helps contribute to the running of the site. Traveling For Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Traveling For Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone and have not been reviewed, endorsed, or approved by any of these entities. For more details please see the disclosures found at the bottom of every page.

travelingformiles.com

Comments / 0

BoardingArea

BoardingArea

124K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardratings#Choice Privileges#United Mileageplus#Choice Points
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
United Airlines
Related
EconomyPosted by
BoardingArea

Convert Chase Rewards points to Aeroplan 1:1, and a Waitlist offer worth 10,000 points

Last year Aeroplan had officially announced a new partnership with Chase, and as step-1 towards that partnership, starting today, Tuesday, August 3rd, Aeroplan has become a transfer partner in Chase’s Ultimate Rewards (UR) program. This is amazing news for existing Chase members, who can transfer UR points to Aeroplan 1:1, and leverage future travel plans with Aeroplan’s 40 partner airlines, including Star Alliance network, and recent partnerships with Etihad, Azul, Vistara, Virgin Australia, Air Dolomiti, Air Serbia, and Eurowings Discover.
Credits & LoansPosted by
BoardingArea

Is The Rumored Chase Sapphire Refresh Really Going To Happen?

Some links to products and travel providers on this website will earn Traveling For Miles a commission that helps contribute to the running of the site. Traveling For Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Traveling For Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone and have not been reviewed, endorsed, or approved by any of these entities. For more details please see the disclosures found at the bottom of every page.
EconomyPosted by
BoardingArea

Miles and Points On Sale — August 5 2021

Sometimes you need an infusion of miles or points to your membership account for whatever reason — perhaps to have enough to redeem for a limited time award as one example — and the best time to purchase miles or points is when they are on sale. Miles and Points...
TravelPosted by
BoardingArea

British Airways Extends Travel Voucher Expiration Dates & Its Book With Confidence Policy

Some links to products and travel providers on this website will earn Traveling For Miles a commission that helps contribute to the running of the site. Traveling For Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Traveling For Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone and have not been reviewed, endorsed, or approved by any of these entities. For more details please see the disclosures found at the bottom of every page.
Lifestylejohnnyjet.com

Air Canada Aeroplan is Now a 1:1 Chase Transfer Partner

I'm a freelance writer specializing in personal finance and travel credit card rewards. This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Disclosure, visit this page. Air Canada...
Economyboardingarea.com

Now Live: Transfer Chase Ultimate Reward Points to Air Canada – What This Means for You

Now live! You can transfer Chase Ultimate Reward points to Air Canada Aeroplan for redeeming on Star Alliance flights as well as others. Here is what this means for you!. Last year, the new Aeroplan (Air Canada’s loyalty program) launched and with it came some good news and bad news. Part of the new launch meant that Chase and Aeroplan would eventually team up in a transfer partnership as well as a new credit card. Well, that time is now!
EconomyPosted by
BoardingArea

5 Buy Miles / Points Promos Ending Soon: United (100%), JetBlue (60%), Hilton (100%), Air Canada (80%) & American (60%)

Good afternoon everyone, happy Friday! I was working on my Buy Miles & Points Page and found 5 offers that end this month. Always check the math to make sure that buying miles & points makes sense for you. Do not buy miles & points speculatively unless you have a use in mind. With that said, here are 5 offers that end soon. Up first, United Airlines is offering up to a 100% bonus, depending on the number of United Airlines MileagePlus Miles you purchase. This offer expires today – July 23.
Posted by
BoardingArea

Bank of America Amtrak Card Has a New Best Ever Bonus

Bank of America Amtrak Card – 40,000 Points Bonus and $100 Credit. Bank of America Amtrak Guest Rewards World Mastercard has once again increased the signup bonus. You can now get a best ever bonus of 50,000 Amtrak Guest Rewards points and a $100 statement credit. That’s easily over $1,300 in value. Let’s check the details.
Lifestylepointswithacrew.com

How to Reinstate Expiring Cathay Pacific Miles

Don't miss out! Join the thousands of people who subscribe to our once-daily email or our free miles and points Facebook group with all the best travel news. Points With a Crew has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Points With a Crew and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers.
Credits & LoansCreditCards.com

PenFed Pathfinder® Rewards Visa Signature® Card review

50,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 in the first 90 days. Consumer Reports rating: 92 (21% of issuers ranked higher) Though it’s not an especially popular or well-known travel credit card – likely because it’s only available to PenFed credit union members – the PenFed Pathfinder Rewards Visa Signature Card is not a rewards card you’ll want to sleep on.
Personal FinancePosted by
BoardingArea

Brex Offering 20% Mileage Transfer Bonus

Business financial services company Brex has a transferable points currency, and there’s a great transfer bonus available right now. This should prove useful for anyone who racked up Brex points with the promos we’ve seen this year. In this post:. Is this offer worth a speculative transfer?. Transfer Brex points...
Credits & LoansTime

The Latest in Credit Card News: Chase Sapphire Cards Might Get Better, Pandemic Card Benefits Expiring Soon, Amex Platinum Fee Spikes to Almost $700

Many major credit card issuers are pulling out all the stops on special offers and deals this summer. The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is the latest example of this. It’s currently offering an elevated welcome bonus of 100,000 Ultimate Rewards points, up from an earlier promotion offering 80,000 points, if you spend $4,000 in the first three months from account opening. According to Chase, those 100,000 points are worth around $1,250 when redeemed for travel, which is arguably the best deal among all travel rewards credit cards right now.
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

One More Reason To Hate United. They Never Told Me One Of My Partner Award Flights Was Canceled

Over the years, I’ve developed a hate/hate relationship with United Airlines. I think of it as akin to a longtime relationship that ended badly. When I lived in New Jersey, a mere 20-minute drive to Newark Airport, my airline of choice was Continental. They flew to almost everywhere I wanted from their Newark hub. I collected frequent flyer miles in their MileagePlus program, which I could occasionally use to pay for an award ticket.

Comments / 0

Community Policy