Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

College Football World Reacts To Big 12, Pac-12 News

By Alek Arend
Posted by 
The Spun
The Spun
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Is another mega-conference in the works? The Big 12 and Pac-12 commissioners will reportedly discuss the idea when the two meet together on Tuesday. College football is changing as we know it; the SEC is once again leading the pack. The SEC is in the process of adding Oklahoma and Texas to the conference. So where does that leave the rest of the Power Five? The Big 12 is in trouble. Just eight of its conference members remain. The best of the bunch is probably Oklahoma State or Baylor, neither being the powerhouses or brands Oklahoma and Texas are. The Big 12 needs help. Insert the Pac-12.

thespun.com

Comments / 0

The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
169K+
Followers
33K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hansen
Person
Bob Bowlsby
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac 12 Football#Pac 12 Conference#American Football#Pac 12 News#Sec#The Power Five#Oklahoma State#Baylor#College Football Playoff#Https T Co Yimvgaytut#Https T Co Yomhcvdika#Chadhastyradio#Esp#Bdubfromthehub
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College Sportsthespun.com

Report: 1 Conference Trying To Take All Remaining Big 12 Teams

With the departure of Texas and Oklahoma, both of whom are expected to join the SEC, the remaining eight Big 12 schools are in limbo. Commissioner Bob Bowlsby would certainly like to hold the line, continue to collect on a big media rights deal that lasts through the end of the 2024-25 academic year, but there will be significant pressure on the other schools to look into their options.
Texas Statesaturdaytradition.com

Big 12 commissioner takes shot at Maryland, Rutgers while discussing realignment

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby took a shot at Maryland and Rutgers at a hearing at the Texas State Senate on Monday afternoon. Bowlsby has been answering questions from state senators regarding Texas and Oklahoma’s decision to bolt for the SEC. He was asked why it seems like this round of realignment has bigger implications than previous versions.
NFLlincolnjournal.com

WVU football: Big 12 commissioner addresses changes in college athletics

Change is a constant in college athletics, and not just in regard to the NCAA’s name-image-likeness policy and the transfer portal. Some of the changes are thrust upon the landscape by outside factors, and others are just part of the evolution of the world. For major college conferences, two big...
College SportsWBOY

Report: Big 12’s Bowlsby to meet with Pac-12’s Kliavkoff

The Big 12 Conference is reportedly already looking west for a contingency plan as its two biggest members depart the league. According to The Athletics’ Max Olson, Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby is scheduled to meet with Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff on Tuesday with the expectation that they will discuss possible benefits of a future collaboration as the college sports landscape begins to change. There are plenty of possibilities between the two conferences, ranging from a scheduling alliance to a merger — a prospect which Bowlsby noted in front of the Texas Senate on Monday.
College SportsPosted by
The Daily Goal Horn

Big 12 and Pac 12 Merger Possible

Morgantown, West Virginia – According to reports, Bob Bowlsby, the commissioner of the Big 12 Conference, has reached out to Pac 12 commissioner George Kliavkoff to discuss the possibility of somehow aligning. Bowlsby would likely want a merger of some kind to save the Big 12’s chance of remaining a...
College Sportsthespun.com

Report: Big 12, Pac-12 Commissioners Are Meeting Today

The Big 12 is in a very precarious position as Oklahoma and Texas are set to leave for the SEC by the 2025 season. As the remaining eight teams try and figure out how they fit in to the new college football picture, commissioner Bob Bowlsby is reportedly exploring one of the boldest options.
NFLNBC Sports

49ers 'deeply saddened' to learn of former TE Clark's death

Former 49ers tight end Greg Clark, a third-round pick in the 1997 NFL Draft, died this week. He was 49. “Our organization is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Greg Clark,” the 49ers said in a statement released Friday afternoon. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

NFL Player Arrested and Cut By Team After Disturbing Accusations Surface

The Atlanta Falcons removed veteran linebacker Barkevious Mingo from its lineup over the weekend after he was arrested in a Dallas, Texas, suburb. Mingo was charged with indecency with a child - sexual contact and turned himself into the Arlington police on Thursday, July 8. The incident allegedly happened in 2019 but it didn't come to the attention of authorities until January 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy