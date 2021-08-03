Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Lufthansa Offering Passengers a Chance to Book a 'Sleeper’s Row'

TravelPulse
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn entire row of airplane seats all to yourself on a long-haul flight?. Lufthansa Airlines, Germany’s national carrier, is offering travelers the chance to create their own “Sleeper’s Row” on flights of 11 hours or more by purchasing all three seats in the row in economy class to fully lie down during the flight.

www.travelpulse.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lying Down#Lufthansa Airlines#The Sleeper S Row#A380#Qantas Frequent Flyer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Germany
Related
LifestylePosted by
Best Life

20 Secret Perks For You at Major Airports

Although taking a vacation can be a major stress-reliever, the prospect of spending hours milling about a crowded gate is rarely a highlight of anyone's trip. Thankfully, the experience has been getting much better thanks to a slew of incredible airport perks. From tropical gardens to indie movie theaters, several airports around the world are stepping up their game in the hopes of luring weary travelers to their decked-out terminals. While frequent fliers are likely well aware of these tricks of the trade, the average traveler probably isn't. With that in mind, we've collected a list of some of the best airport perks out there. (Keep in mind things are in flux due to COVID and some of these may not be valid this year; check with the airport directly.)
Chicago, ILaudacy.com

WATCH: Pilot’s epic pre-flight speech to anti-maskers is priceless

(Audacy) — A video of a Southwest Airlines pilot giving a feisty pre-flight speech to passengers aboard a Chicago-bound plane has gone viral. The pilot, jokingly referred to as Captain Phillips in the three TikTok videos, gave a speech about the mask mandate, which was delivered more casually than one may expect — especially when matching the scathing words with his light tone.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Yikes: Delta Air Lines Reveals Retrofitted Airbus A330-300 Seat Map

Delta Air Lines has revealed the seating configuration for its retrofitted Airbus A330-300s. While the aircraft will come with a brand new premium economy cabin, this comes at the expense of extra-legroom economy class seats, and business class still maintains the older reverse herringbone product. Delta’s retrofitted Airbus A330-300 seat...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

How A British Airways 747 Once Flew 825mph

British Airways’ Boeing 747s used to be a common sight on the lucrative route between London Heathrow and New York JFK. However, they were more than just an iconic way to cross the North Atlantic Ocean. Indeed, one such jumbo jet once broke the record for the fastest flight on this route, reaching a maximum speed of 825 mph (1,328 km/h). But how?
Public HealthSFGate

Say goodbye to that in-flight cocktail

Routes: COVID-19 variant threatens travel, Spirit's woes continue, plus United, Delta, AA, more. Aug. 6, 2021Updated: Aug. 7, 2021 1:49 p.m. In this week’s news, the rise of the COVID-19 delta variant could set back the recent reopening of international travel; domestic travelers face vaccination requirements for more typical tourist activities, starting in New York and Palm Springs; United Airlines requires shots for all employees; Spirit Airlines’ wave of flight cancellations will continue into next week; study predicts the full revival of business travel is still many months away; the FAA urges airports to crack down on “to-go” alcohol sales to passengers; Delta adds another San Jose route and scraps same-day standby fee; American offers passengers free TikTok access; Alaska Airlines enhances in-flight food service; international route news from Delta, WestJet, American and Turkish Airlines; Lufthansa offers “Sleeper’s Rows” to long-haul economy fliers for a surcharge.
TravelPosted by
BoardingArea

Will Airline Travel Ever Be Normal Again Or Are We Stuck In The Twilight Zone?

I have been talking about the bumpy return to travel for months now. Long hold times, flight cancellations, prices skyrocketing, numerous route and time changes…the list goes on and on. As if all of that wasn’t enough, every day you are seeing someone losing their mind on an airplane or in the airport. Disturbances are at all time highs for both and it isn’t even really close. I have had a few disturbances on my flights this year, even though I haven’t been on a plane anywhere close to I normally would. Shawn had a delay recently for a passenger being deplaned as well.
Aerospace & Defenseonemileatatime.com

Cockpit Video: Worst Boeing 737 Landing Ever?!

As noted by The Aviation Herald, cockpit video footage has emerged of a July 12, 2021, flight from Kolkata, India (CCU), to Paro, Bhutan (PBH). The flight was operated by Tri-MG Intra Asia Airlines, with a Boeing 737-300 that had the registration code PK-YGW. The 23-year-old plane was in a cargo configuration, and allegedly carrying vaccines to Bhutan.

Comments / 0

Community Policy