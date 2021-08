When a Fire TV Stick won’t connect to the internet, it’s usually due to a problem with the local network or an internet connectivity issue. The wireless network signal strength may be too low, there may be an issue with the local network hardware, or there might be a problem with your internet connection. If you set up your Fire Stick yourself, this is a problem you should be able to fix by following our troubleshooting tips. If someone else set up your Fire Stick, especially if someone installed a VPN for you, then you may need to ask for that person’s assistance.