Lewis County, WA

South Sound restaurant that defied COVID-19 restrictions closes its doors

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
CHEHALIS, Wash. — A South Sound restaurant that defied COVID-19 restrictions announced it is closing its doors for good.

The owner of Spiffy’s Restaurant & Bakery in Lewis County posted on Facebook that he can no longer stay in business.

The restaurant, located in Chehalis off I-5, has been open for 50 years. It closed permanently Sunday, according to a Facebook post.

Owner Rod Samuelson said it is “almost impossible to find workers and experienced difficulties in receiving food deliveries.”

Samuelson said he kept his employees and customers in mind when he fought against pandemic restrictions and kept the restaurant open to indoor dining, eventually racking up close to half a million dollars in fines.

He said the state later cut his penalties to $240,000.

