–The adoptable pet of the week this week is Jill, a beautiful, 4-year-old girl available at Woods North County who has traveled far and wide to find her rightful place. Jill has adjusted quite well to this new shelter environment, but alas, a shelter is no place for a sweet, pretty lady such as her. She dreams of a bed of her own to stretch out in, a windowsill of her own to lay in and watch the outside world, and a family who will shower her with love, treats, and all the pets! Jill is really good at muffin making when she’s happy and relaxed, so don’t be surprised when she starts purring and kneading up a storm on a pile of soft blankets.