Gerald Everett relishes chance for major role with Seahawks

By Tim Booth, AP Sports Writer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks are hoping signing tight end Gerald Everett will pay off in a big way. Everett is an athletic option for the Seahawks who has the chance to be the No. 3 pass catcher in Seattle's offensive system. He also brings an understanding of the new system after spending the past four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, where he worked with new Seattle offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.

