John Osborn Gooch of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, passed away July 11, 2021. Memorial services are currently pending. Dr. Gooch was born August 31, 1938, in Mexico, Missouri. After graduating from Wellsville (Missouri) High School, he attended Central Methodist University (CMU) in Fayette, Missouri and Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary in Evanston, Illinois. He returned to Missouri where he was ordained as a United Methodist minister and filled pulpits in Shelbyville Circuit; Memphis-Downing; Scotland County Larger Parish (which he helped form and served as the first lead pastor); Bethel (Pond); and Green Trails. He served on the Board of Ordained Ministry and on the Commission of Archives and History, editing Towards the Setting Sun. He was active in youth ministry and began to write church school material. He also earned his PhD in Historical Theology at St. Louis University. He was also a gifted teacher, teaching classes at St. Louis University, Eden Theological Seminary, St. Paul School of Theology, Perkins School of Youth Ministry, and his beloved high school students in many congregations.