Office Visit: Managing asthma

Do you often feel tightness in your chest after strenuous activity? It could be asthma. It’s more common than many people might think. According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, asthma is a chronic disease that causes swelling of the airways, which makes it harder for air to travel from the nose and mouth to the lungs. Asthma symptoms include coughing, wheezing, and shortness of breath. Asthma affects everyone differently, and it’s important to know your triggers, which can include exercise, airborne irritants and allergens. If untreated, asthma can be fatal.