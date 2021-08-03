Fall sports schedules needed

The Bobcat athletic department will be hosting its mandatory fall sports preseason meeting for parents. and student-athletes on August 9, at 6:00 p.m., in the high school gymnasium. This will be an opportunity to meet coaches, booster club, athletic trainer and athletic director and receive information about the upcoming season. This meeting will be for parents and student-athletes of cheerleading, cross country, girls golf, swimming, girls tennis and volleyball. Any parent of a football player that missed the previous football parent meeting needs to attend as well. Please park in Zone C off of H.E. McCracken Circle and enter through main gymnasium entrance at the bus loop.
