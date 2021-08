The Trey Lance Hype Train is getting awfully crowded thanks to an impressive training camp so far and some help from excited fans and media. The San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback is slated to be Jimmy Garoppolo's backup come Week 1, allowing him more time to study and master the playbook. Although, his recent practice performances have many wondering if Lance, not Garoppolo, is the quarterback who can better frustrate opposing defenses this season.