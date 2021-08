AGI – Tensions are high in the Gulf of Oman, five days after an Israeli oil tanker was hit by an Iranian drone, killing two crew members. At least six oil tankers have been warned of “out of control” off the coast of Fujairah over the past few hours. One of them, the Panamanian Asphalt Princess, was abducted by at least eight gunmen who were pointing fingers at Iran and its allies, according to reports from British intelligence sources that they were holding the group hostage. The Lloyds List Maritime Intelligence confirmed to the BBC that the ship that left Gore Faqen (Emirates) and was sent to Sohar (Oman) was bound for Iran.