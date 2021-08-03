New York City Will Require Vaccination Proof for Indoor Dining, Gyms, and Entertainment
New York City will require proof of vaccinations for indoor activities including dining, fitness, entertainment and performances, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday. The new requirement is the first-of-its-kind in the United States, according to the mayor. It may encourage more people to get vaccinated as the city prepares to reopen schools and offices amid a nationwide COVID-19 spike.www.verywellhealth.com
