TikTok Says Retinol Can Make Your Depression Worse. Is It True?

 6 days ago
A TikTok went viral, claiming that retinoid-based products, like face creams for acne treatment, worsen depression. Retinoids are essential for life, consumed in the diet, but can be harmful in excess or when lacking. The data isn't clear on the link between retinoids and depression, but it is known that...

Stay up to date on the latest health and medical news with trustworthy and accurate reporting from Verywell Health’s team of health journalists, industry experts, and board-certified physicians.

