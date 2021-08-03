How to add another profile to your Nintendo Switch

Fans can experience Pokémon’s first strategic team battle game, Pokémon UNITE, available now for Nintendo Switch systems. The Pokémon Company International has also shared a new launch trailer for prospective battlers on the official Pokémon UNITE YouTube channel. Today also marks the launch of Pokémon UNITE’s first season, “Welcome to Aeos Island!” Players can unlock rewards through the in-game battle pass by completing both daily and weekly missions. Additionally, players who purchase the premium pass can earn exclusive prizes. Pokémon UNITE will become available in September 2021 on mobile devices. Cross-platform play between Nintendo Switch and mobile devices will come later, which will allow players on both platforms to compete against and play with each other.