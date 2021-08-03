5 reasons why a Bengal cat might be the right pet for you

Over forty-two million American households know the joy of living with a cat, according to Best Friends Animal Society. And within those feline domiciles live more than 76 million cats, which means many homes include more than one cat in their family roll call. When cat pawrents were asked how their kitty loves came to live with them, the majority of cats found their forever homes thanks to adoption from rescues and shelters. Lots of felines also find homes right off the streets, being saved from the stray life by their new family. Other cats come to homes from family and friends. And the majority of the cats that find homes in this manner are mixed breeds.