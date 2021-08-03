Cancel
UK police forces trialing retrospective facial recognition from bodycam maker

By Frank Hersey
biometricupdate.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritish police forces are testing retrospective facial recognition software provided by Reveal, which also has a product line of bodycams capable of live face biometrics processing, reports the ‘i’. UK-based Reveal already supplies bodycams for police officers in 30 of the 43 forces across England and Wales, ten of which...

