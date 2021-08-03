Boeing’s Starliner Test Flight Delayed For Technical Reasons

JAL 787-9 on final assembly line at Boeing S.C. Image by airbus777 on flicker, CC BY 2.0 creativecommons.org. Boeing is a big deal. It is one of America’s greatest exporters — and we do not export much from this country. Its production of the 787 Dreamliner aircraft in North Charleston is critical to our local economy. Therefore, no surprise, our editor has asked me to revisit the company. I wrote an article about Boeing for the Mercury years ago, but lots has changed since I had given that bullish thesis. I was right to have recommended it until Boeing’s troubles — serious troubles — began when its marquee 737 MAX plane crashed in October 2018 and March 2019, which led to the grounding of that aircraft from March 2019 through December 2020. Of course, during that nastiness, COVID-19 struck, and commercial air travel plunged by two-thirds. Last, to rub salt in its wounds (plural), Boeing had been and continues to be beset by manufacturing stumbles, including a few here at 5400 International Boulevard.