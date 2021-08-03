Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Boeing’s Starliner Test Flight Delayed For Technical Reasons

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe highly anticipated launch of Boeing’s Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT-2) of its CST-100 Starliner commercial crew spacecraft was scrubbed today for technical reasons. A new launch date has not been set, but it will not be tomorrow. OFT-2 is an uncrewed test flight of the Starliner spacecraft, Boeing’s competitor to...

NASA’s X-59 prototype gets closer to flight

There are currently no supersonic commercial passenger aircraft, and aircraft capable of breaking the sound barrier are banned from doing so over most of the United States. The biggest reason why aircraft aren’t allowed to break the sound barrier is noise created. NASA is working on an experimental aircraft called the X-59 Quiet SuperSonic Technology aircraft and has announced that it is entering a stage of its construction where it more closely resembles an actual aircraft.
Aerospace & DefenseDigital Trends

Boeing announces decision on Wednesday launch of Starliner

NASA and Boeing have announced they will not be attempting to launch the CST-100 Starliner spacecraft to the International Space Station on Wednesday, August 4. The announcement came hours after it scrubbed a launch set for 1:20 p.m. (ET) on Tuesday, August 3. The cause was a valve issue discovered in a propulsion pump inside Starliner’s service module.
Aerospace & DefenseSpace.com

SpaceX rolls 29-engine Super Heavy rocket to launch site (video)

SpaceX's first true Super Heavy booster has made it to the launch site. A few days ago, technicians installed 29 Raptor engines on a Super Heavy known as Booster 4 at SpaceX's Starbase site, near the South Texas village of Boca Chica. And today (Aug. 3), the company rolled the 230-foot-tall (70 meters) Booster 4 from its build facility to the launch site, a few kilometers down the road.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Daily Mail

International Space Station BACKFLIPPED out of control after jet thrusters on the Russian 'Nauka' module misfired, new details released by NASA reveal

NASA has revealed new details about a worrying mishap that saw the International Space Station (ISS) thrown out of control by a 22-ton Russian research module. The US space agency said the ISS backflipped and was left upside down when Nauka's jet thrusters misfired, just hours after docking with the space station.
Aerospace & DefenseArs Technica

Starliner delayed again, and its launch window may close soon

For a week leading up the much-anticipated launch of Boeing's Starliner test flight on Tuesday, officials with NASA and the aerospace company said the spacecraft and its Atlas V rocket were ready to go. Their big concern, they said, was weather—with frequent afternoon thunderstorms along Florida's east coast. On Tuesday...
Aerospace & DefenseObserver

SpaceX Completes Stacking Two Giant Starship Stages for 1st Orbital Flight: Photos

At SpaceX’s “Starbase” test site in the remote beach town of Boca Chica in southern Texas, workers have been laboring around the clock for days preparing for Starship’s first orbital flight. On Friday morning, they completed one of the final and most challenging assembly step: stacking the 150-foot-tall first stage SN20 on top of an even bigger booster, the 230-foot-tall Super Heavy B4.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

ISS National Lab-Sponsored Investigations Ready for Flight on Northrop Grumman CRS-16

A variety of research investigations sponsored by the International Space Station (ISS) U.S. National Laboratory are launching onboard Northrop Grumman’s 16th Commercial Resupply Services (CRS) mission to the orbiting outpost. The mission will launch from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia no earlier than August 10, 2021, and a five-minute window for launch begins at 5:56 p.m. EDT.
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

Blue Origin Says: SpaceX’s Starship Lander Too Complex & Risky

In the wake of losing its protest over NASA’s decision to award the Human Landing System contract to SpaceX, Blue Origin has released an information graphic calling the Starship system “immensely complex & high risk.”. The comparison on the right shows the distance from the surface to the hatches of...
North Charleston, SCcharlestonmercury.com

Boeing will survive its wounds but too many have been self-inflicted

JAL 787-9 on final assembly line at Boeing S.C. Image by airbus777 on flicker, CC BY 2.0 creativecommons.org. Boeing is a big deal. It is one of America’s greatest exporters — and we do not export much from this country. Its production of the 787 Dreamliner aircraft in North Charleston is critical to our local economy. Therefore, no surprise, our editor has asked me to revisit the company. I wrote an article about Boeing for the Mercury years ago, but lots has changed since I had given that bullish thesis. I was right to have recommended it until Boeing’s troubles — serious troubles — began when its marquee 737 MAX plane crashed in October 2018 and March 2019, which led to the grounding of that aircraft from March 2019 through December 2020. Of course, during that nastiness, COVID-19 struck, and commercial air travel plunged by two-thirds. Last, to rub salt in its wounds (plural), Boeing had been and continues to be beset by manufacturing stumbles, including a few here at 5400 International Boulevard.
Aerospace & DefenseNASA

NASA, Boeing Continue Starliner Data Analysis

NASA and Boeing are continuing to work through steps to determine what caused the unexpected valve position indications on the CST-100 Starliner propulsion system. The United Launch Alliance Atlas V with the Starliner spacecraft on top will be returned to its Vertical Integration Facility (VIF) at Launch Complex-41 on Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Thursday where engineers will have direct access to Starliner for continued troubleshooting.

