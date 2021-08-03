Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

98% of emperor penguin colonies could be extinct by 2100 as ice melts -- can Endangered Species Act protection help them?

By Stephanie Jenouvrier
Register Citizen
 6 days ago

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) Emperor penguins thrive on Antarctica’s coastlines in icy conditions any human would find extreme. Yet, like Goldilocks, they have a narrow comfort zone: If there’s too much sea ice, trips to bring food from the ocean become long and arduous, and their chicks may starve. With too little sea ice, the chicks are at risk of drowning.

www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penguins#Climate Change#Sea Ice#Endangered Species Act#Threatened Species#The Federal Register#French#Terre Ad Lie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
WildlifePosted by
The Atlantic

One of the Ocean’s Biggest Threats Is Still Mostly a Mystery

The first signs of trouble came in the mid-2000s. A strikingly beautiful, highly venomous animal called the lionfish—first spotted outside its native range in the Indo-Pacific in the 1980s—seemed to be in every reef, mangrove forest, and seagrass meadow in the Caribbean. The fish quickly became the face of what the International Union for Conservation of Nature has called “arguably the most insidious threat” to marine biodiversity: invasive species.
AnimalsPosted by
The Conversation U.S.

Emperor penguins headed for ‘threatened’ status under Endangered Species Act – they’re at risk from climate change

Emperor penguins thrive on Antarctica’s coastlines in icy conditions any human would find extreme. Yet, like Goldilocks, they have a narrow comfort zone: If there’s too much sea ice, trips to bring food from the ocean become long and arduous, and their chicks may starve. With too little sea ice, the chicks are at risk of drowning.
Yosemite National Park, CAindybay.org

Sierra Nevada Red Fox Population Gains Endangered Species Act Protection

These secretive foxes live in remote, high mountains in the Sierra Nevada and Cascade ranges of California and Oregon. The Service is designating only the Sierra Nevada population, which ranges from Yosemite National Park to Kings Canyon National Park, as an endangered species under the Endangered Species Act even though the species occurs in the Cascades to Mt. Hood in Oregon, where the animals face the same threats.
AstronomyPosted by
LiveScience

Origin of dinosaur-ending asteroid possibly found. And it's dark.

About 66 million years ago, an estimated 6-mile-wide (9.6 kilometers) object slammed into Earth, triggering a cataclysmic series of events that resulted in the demise of non-avian dinosaurs. Now, scientists think they know where that object came from. According to new research, the impact was caused by a giant dark...
Animalsgeneticliteracyproject.org

How endangered great apes provide a crucial window into human evolution — and why we should help preserve these species

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. When I was a kid, every trip to the zoo featured a visit to the orangutan habitat. I was fascinated by the animals’ long fingers, how they took shelter when it started to rain, the affection they showed for their children, and the way they stretched after sitting too long in one position. Sometimes watching them felt like watching any other animal at the zoo, but sometimes it felt like watching people who happen to be visiting a nearby park. I swear I knew what they were thinking and feeling.
Alaska Stateworldanimalnews.com

Rare Southeast Alaska Wolf Is One Step Closer To Endangered Species Protection After Being Threatened By Forest Clearcutting & Trapping

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced yesterday that Alexander Archipelago wolves in Southeast Alaska may warrant protection under the Endangered Species Act and started a year-long status review. The decision comes in response to a July 2020 petition from the Center for Biological Diversity, Alaska Rainforest Defenders, and Defenders of Wildlife.
AnimalsFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Emperor penguins face peril over ice loss: Study

WASHINGTON – With climate change threatening the sea ice habitat of emperor penguins, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Tuesday announced a proposal to list the species as threatened under the Endangered Species Act. “The life cycle of emperor penguins is tied to having stable sea ice, which they...
AnimalsCourthouse News Service

Biden administration moves to protect emperor penguins from climate change

(CN) — The Biden administration agreed to add the emperor penguin to the endangered species list Tuesday, citing climate change as the principal threat to the seabird that makes its home in Antarctica. U.S. Fish and Wildlife proposed protections for the species, which currently has about 280,000 breeding pairs globally...
WildlifePosted by
The US Sun

Penguins ‘will be EXTINCT in our lifetimes’, scientists warn

EMPEROR penguins could be on their way to 'quasi-extinction', according to concerned scientists. Quasi-extinction leaves population numbers so low they have little chance of recovering and a new study suggests this could happen to emperor penguins this century. The worrying study was recently published online in the journal Global Change...
Animalsearth.com

Emperor penguins may not survive climate change

The results of a new study from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution suggest that emperor penguins are increasingly threatened by climate change and should be listed under the Endangered Species Act. The researchers took a closer look at how rapid climate change is ramping up the frequency of extreme climate...
Animalsrockydailynews.com

Coalition wants to relist gray wolves under the Endangered Species Act

BOISE, Idaho — Wildlife advocates on Thursday petitioned federal officials to restore federal protections for gray wolves throughout the U.S. West after Idaho and Montana passed laws intended to drastically cut their numbers. Western Watersheds Project, WildEarth Guardians and others sent the petition to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service....
EnvironmentPosted by
TheConversationAU

Rising seas and melting glaciers: these changes are now irreversible, but we have to act to slow them down

After three years of writing and two weeks of virtual negotiations to approve the final wording, the Sixth Assessment Report (AR6) of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) confirms that changes are happening in Earth’s climate across every continent and every ocean. My contribution was as one of 15 lead authors to a chapter about the oceans, the world’s icescapes and sea level change — and this is where we are now observing changes that have become irreversible over centuries, and even millennia. Read more: ...
WildlifePosted by
Grist

The Northeast’s hemlock trees face extinction. A tiny fly could save them.

It’s a warm day in early June, and researcher Nicholas Dietschler is standing in front of an eastern hemlock sapling about a quarter of a mile up a steep ridge in New York’s Catskill Mountains. The evergreen is not looking good. Its lower branches are brittle and dead. Its upper limbs are balding. Dietschler visually scans the tree’s stubby needles. It doesn’t take long for him to find what he’s looking for. Tiny, woolly white bumps the size of sesame seeds coat the sapling’s spindly branches. Dietschler runs his thumb along the bumps. “Blood,” he says, holding up a finger streaked with orange. “They’re alive.”
AnimalsAugusta Free Press

Are bald eagles back to being pests now?

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. : Is it true that we’ve done such a good job bringing back bald eagles that they’ve become pests now?. – D. Maguire, Winston-Salem, NC. It’s hard to believe the bald eagle was on the brink of extinction in the Lower 48...

Comments / 0

Community Policy