Johnson County, KS

School district is first in Johnson County to mandate masks for all as COVID spikes

By Sarah Ritter
Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe De Soto school district is now the first in Johnson County to mandate masks for everyone when school starts next week as COVID-19 cases continue to skyrocket. And it’s so far the second district in the county to implement any mask requirement, following Shawnee Mission, which last week decided to mandate masks for elementary students because they are not yet eligible to be vaccinated. The rest of the districts have so far made masks optional, despite the Johnson County health department recommending that masks be required for unvaccinated students and staff.

