While they do release other styles of games, musou games are what immediately spring to mind when someone mentions Koei Tecmo. They’ve been releasing countless games in this style since 2000’s Dynasty Warriors 2 and have branched off into many different franchises utilizing the formula. With these games the main gameplay elements are the same across every title, but the details are what make each one of them unique, some feeling moreso than others. Retelling the same story and not making it become stale is the challenge with games in the Dynasty Warriors and Samurai Warriors franchise, and Samurai Warriors 5 is the latest game to dish out the familiar gameplay that fans look forward to and expect while attempting to repackage the experience so it doesn’t feel like just an upgraded Samurai Warrior 4.