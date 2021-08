CPA - Free Report) incurred a loss (excluding $1.04 from non-recurring items) of 38 cents per share in the second quarter of 2021, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.08. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported loss of $2.70. This was the fifth successive quarterly loss incurred by the Panamanian-based carrier. Results were hurt by coronavirus-induced limited flight operations. The company’s flight operations were only 48% of 2019 (pre-pandemic) level in the quarter.