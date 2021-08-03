Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Dolphins get physical in first practice in full pads. Plus lineups with surprises

By ORDER REPRINT
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Miami Dolphins first padded practice of the 2021 training camp just concluded and this is what happened:. At one point during Tuesday’s practice the Dolphins’ offense lined up in a formation with a fullback and tailback and ran the football right up the gut. Multiple times in a row.

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaelan Phillips
Person
Devante Parker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Nfl Films#American Football#Nfl Films#Lg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFL247Sports

Deshaun Watson trade: Miami Dolphins could move Xavien Howard for Houston Texans quarterback

Trade speculation attached to Deshaun Watson continues to grow leading into the season and league insiders consider a move by the Houston Texans imminent as their franchise player remains one of the NFL's most intriguing trade options should he be cleared of sexual misconduct allegations in time to play this fall. The former first-round pick is preparing to play this season, despite not attending Houston's OTAs or mini-camp earlier this summer. The Miami Dolphins are in the mix and have a lucrative trade piece, according to ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, who says it's only a matter of time before Watson is moved elsewhere.
NFLuticaphoenix.net

NFL mock draft 2021: Deshaun Watson looms large for Jets,

Super Bowl 55 is finished, which means the final first-round draft order for the 2021 NFL Draft became official with the victorious Buccaneers picking last. In the latest Sporting News mock draft edition in conjunction with the big game, there are plenty of shakeups in the top 30 picks, starting right away with No. 2.
NFLchatsports.com

Dolphins Training Camp 2021: Here Are 6 Players GUARANTEED To Create Tons Of Camp Hype In Miami

Dolphins training camp starts July 27th, 2021 with plenty of Dolphins storylines and players to keep on your radar. On Dolphins Today host Mitchell Renz gives the top 6 players that are GUARANTEED to create camp HYPE. Which players out of Jevon Holland, Myles Gaskin, DeVante Parker, Jaelan Phillips, Jaylen Waddle, Tua Tagovailoa, Will Fuller, Andrew Van Ginkel, Bryon Jones, Mike Gesicki and Liam Eichenberg made the list? Dolphins Today is presented by Manscaped! Make sure your BALLS look great by going to https://www.manscaped.com & use CODE DOLPHINS to save 20% & get FREE SHIPPING! Dolphins Training Camp HYPE Watch List: #6: Jevon Holland #5: Myles Gaskin #4: DeVante Parker #3: Jaelen Phillips #2: Jaylen Waddle #1: Tua Tagovailoa Follow Dolphins Today host Mitchell Renz on social media @MitchellRenz365: Instagram: https://www.
NFLUSA Today

NFL Network provides update on the status of Dolphins CB Xavien Howard

If you’ve been following the Miami Dolphins beat for any amount of time over the last few years, you’re likely very familiar with the talented Cameron Wolfe — who has spent the entire Brian Flores/Chris Grier era of Miami Dolphins football covering the team with ESPN. Until yesterday. Wolfe recently...
NFLdolphinstalk.com

DolphinsTalk Podcast: Thoughts on the Dolphins Offensive Line & Recap of First Padded Practice

On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike and Ian are back to talk about all things in the world of the Miami Dolphins. They go over the latest injury news out of training camp at this time. Who is on the sideline, when are they expected back, who has what injury, and what is the latest with the COVID situation amongst the Dolphins’ tight ends. Ian shares his experience from this past Saturday going to the first training camp practice of the year where fans were allowed in the stands to watch. He talks about the new facility and what it was like being there in person and some of the things he saw. Plus, Ian and Mike breakdown Tuesday’s practice the first full practice in the year in pads where there was contact. Who stood out, who didn’t. And is there a reason for concern with the offensive line already? All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Miami Dolphins training camp: Updated WR roster predictions

The Miami Dolphins are nine days from playing a football game and are in their second week of training camp but at WR, the battle is only beginning. As training camp closed in, there were questions about whether or not the Dolphins would carry all of the players on the roster into camp. With Will Fuller being banged up, DeVante Parker missing the first couple of days, Preston Williams not active, it really wasn’t a surprise after all that no one was released.
NFLaudacy.com

Miami Dolphins Put The Pads On!

Business picked up Tuesday at Miami Dolphins training camp. The pads are on! "The big guys don't get to do anything in OTAs. Getting the pads on makes them feel better," said Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson. Wilson is making his return to the Dolphins after opting out of the 2020 season. He has impressed in the start of camp and has had instant chemistry with Tua Tagovailoa. "Before I opted out we got a lot of work in together...the chemistry picked up where it left off."
NFLMiami Herald

Here’s what the Miami Dolphins are getting so far from their new front-seven players

Here’s something encouraging: The Miami Dolphins’ front-seven newcomers have made a mark during the first week of training camp. And that’s important, because multiple front seven players weren’t retained from last season (Kyle Van Noy, Shaq Lawson, Davon Godchaux). Benardrick McKinney, starting every day of camp alongside Jerome Baker at...
NFLmiamidolphins.com

Miami Dolphins 2021 Training Camp Notebook -- August 3

Some say football starts when pads enter the equation. Tomorrow, we get the first fully padded practice of the 2021 Miami Dolphins season, but there's plenty to cover from the first five days of work under the scorching Miami sun. On our first Training Camp Notebook, we detailed the deep...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Tua Tagovailoa, Albert Wilson continue chemistry with score

Tuesday’s first day of padded practice was quiet as it related to the Dolphins’ passing attack. Almost too quiet, especially when contrasting it to all of the reports out of camp about how potent Miami’s weaponry has been and how dynamic second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has looked. His favorite target through the first week and a half of training camp is not the team’s No. 1 draft choice, Jaylen Waddle. It isn’t the team’s 2020 leading receiver, DeVante Parker. And it isn’t the team’s top free agent signing, Will Fuller.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Surprising Admission

The 1990s Dallas Cowboys are one of the greatest teams in NFL history, but they could have been even greater if not for the tumultuous relationship between owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jimmy Johnson. The Cowboys won two Super Bowls with Johnson – and one more in the 1990s...
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Jeff Gladney issues response after being released by Vikings

Jeff Gladney issued a response on Tuesday after being released by the Minnesota Vikings following an indictment. The Vikings said they were releasing Gladney immediately upon reading his indictment. Gladney was charged with domestic violence. The indictment alleges Gladney “intentionally, knowingly, and recklessly“ causing bodily injury to the alleged victim during an April 2 incident.

Comments / 0

Community Policy