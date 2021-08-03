Moon and Gemini stars at dawn August 5 and 6

Celestial Motion (08/04-08/11) A rare three transits all involving Uranus, the planet of sudden changes, compose this week’s first three transits. On 8/3 Venus, the planet of love and finances, forms a trine with Uranus, encouraging experimentation in romance and career. Now is also a great time to socialize and go out without a specific purpose in mind. On the same day, Mercury, the planet of communication and intelligence, forms a square with Uranus. This transit may yield unexpected news, upheavals of routines and miscommunication. However, you may also begin to see things from a different perspective, giving you a more holistic view of a situation. On 8/6, the sun, the planet of identity and life, forms another square with Uranus. The intense energy of the sun coupled with the unpredictability of Uranus makes this a very explosive combination. Extreme changes in your life may occur left and right, stirring outrage and impulsivity. It is incredibly important to keep an open mind and remain flexible to any changes at this time.