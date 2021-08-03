Moon and Gemini stars at dawn August 5 and 6
On the mornings of August 5 and 6, 2021, you’ll find the waning crescent moon in front of the constellation Gemini the Twins. Gemini’s two brightest stars, Castor and Pollux, represent twin brothers in Greek mythology. These two stars don’t look alike. Pollux is slightly brighter than Castor and more golden in color. But no two bright stars in our sky lie so near one another. Their brightness and proximity have made Castor and Pollux a symbol of brotherly love for centuries.earthsky.org
