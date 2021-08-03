St. Clair Shores street to be honorarily named 'Dave Coulier Way'
Before he was a stand-up comedian and long before he played Uncle Joey on the hit sitcom "Full House," actor Dave Coulier was a resident of Lange Street in St. Clair Shores. This weekend the city will honor their hometown hero with the honorary naming of "Dave Coulier Way." The portion of Lange just west of Jefferson will have a sign affixed above the existing street sign. Lange is one block south of E. 10 Mile.www.detroitnews.com
