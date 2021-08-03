Flood Advisory issued for Eagle by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 07:31:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-03 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Eagle THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL EAGLE COUNTY At 1109 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated moderate to heavy rain across much of eastern Eagle county which has persisted for several hours. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Eagle county law enforcement reported running water and ponding water on Interstate 70 between Edwards and Vail. Radar estimated between 0.7 and 2 inches of rain has fallen since early this morning. Some locations that will experience flooding include Avon, Vail, Minturn, Redcliff, Edwards, Red Cliff, Eagle-Vail, Dowd and Gilman. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.2 to 0.5 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding and higher than normal flows in area creeks running out of the high terrain.