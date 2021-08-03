Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eagle County, CO

Flood Advisory issued for Eagle by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 07:31:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-03 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Eagle THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL EAGLE COUNTY At 1109 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated moderate to heavy rain across much of eastern Eagle county which has persisted for several hours. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Eagle county law enforcement reported running water and ponding water on Interstate 70 between Edwards and Vail. Radar estimated between 0.7 and 2 inches of rain has fallen since early this morning. Some locations that will experience flooding include Avon, Vail, Minturn, Redcliff, Edwards, Red Cliff, Eagle-Vail, Dowd and Gilman. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.2 to 0.5 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding and higher than normal flows in area creeks running out of the high terrain.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gilman, CO
County
Eagle County, CO
City
Red Cliff, CO
Local
Colorado Cars
City
Eagle, CO
City
Vail, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Running Water#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
TechnologyABC News

Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse

Apple unveiled plans to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...

Comments / 0

Community Policy