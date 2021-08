A really good start to the game. We had courage in the way we came out and played. Our pressure on the ball was excellent. It’s not easy because this team is very good with the ball, as you could see at the end. They create a lot of chances but that’s part of the game when you’re playing away from home. When you’re up like we were, at some point we’re going to not expose ourselves. In the first half, we played with a lot of courage and we were also excellent when we turned the ball over. I thought Alan (Pulido) was great in between the lines. He brought a lot of guys into the game and gave us a pause to get people forward. At the end, I think it was a really good team performance.