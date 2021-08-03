Cancel
Denison Mines (DNN) Acquires 50% of JCU (Canada) Exploration Company, Limited and Increases Effective Interest in Wheeler River to 95%

 6 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or the "Company") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce the completion of its acquisition of 50% ownership of JCU (Canada) Exploration Company, Limited ("JCU"), from UEX Corporation ("UEX"), for cash consideration of $20.5 million. Denison's acquisition of a 50% interest in JCU occurred immediately following UEX's acquisition of all the outstanding shares of JCU from Overseas Uranium Resources Development Co., Ltd. ("OURD") for cash consideration of $41 million. View PDF version.

