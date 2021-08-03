Denison Mines (DNN) Acquires 50% of JCU (Canada) Exploration Company, Limited and Increases Effective Interest in Wheeler River to 95%

TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Magna Gold Corp. (TSXV: MGR) (OTCQB: MGLQF) ("Magna" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update to its previously announced non-brokered private placement of C$10,000,000 convertible debentures (the "Debentures") with Delbrook Capital Advisors Inc. ("Delbrook"). The principal amount of the Debentures is convertible, at the election of Delbrook, into common shares of the Company at a conversion price of C$1.25 per common share. The interest on the Debentures is convertible, at the election of Delbrook and subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, into either cash or common shares of the Company based on the closing price on the day prior to the issuance of a press release relating to the applicable interest payment date and will be paid in full, including in the event of early conversion. The Company will pay Delbrook a 1.25% arrangement fee on closing of the private placement. The private placement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.