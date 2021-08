NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Trackhouse Racing has signed Ross Chastain as its second Cup Series driver in a multiyear deal announced Tuesday. “It was a great choice for our company," Trackhouse Racing founder Justin Marks said on a Zoom call. "We’ve got somebody that can be a part of this company for a long time. I’m excited to offer Ross what I think is probably his first multi-year contract in his NASCAR career, and it’s a way for us to show that we’re committed to him. We’re building this team around him, and I’m excited for the future.”