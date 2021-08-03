Governor Brown: “We have to be better prepared….”
Governor Kate Brown Signs Bill to Modernize And Improve Wildfire Preparedness. (Portland, OR) — Today at World Forestry Center, Governor Kate Brown ceremonially signed Senate Bill 762, comprehensive legislation passed with bipartisan support that will provide more than $220 million to help Oregon modernize and improve wildfire preparedness through three key strategies: creating fire-adapted communities, developing safe and effective responses, and increasing the resiliency of Oregon’s landscapes. The bill is the product of years of hard work by the Governor’s Wildfire Council, the Legislature, and state agencies.www.newslincolncounty.com
