Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Governor Brown: “We have to be better prepared….”

newslincolncounty.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Kate Brown Signs Bill to Modernize And Improve Wildfire Preparedness. (Portland, OR) — Today at World Forestry Center, Governor Kate Brown ceremonially signed Senate Bill 762, comprehensive legislation passed with bipartisan support that will provide more than $220 million to help Oregon modernize and improve wildfire preparedness through three key strategies: creating fire-adapted communities, developing safe and effective responses, and increasing the resiliency of Oregon’s landscapes. The bill is the product of years of hard work by the Governor’s Wildfire Council, the Legislature, and state agencies.

www.newslincolncounty.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preparedness#Senate Bill#Legislature#World Forestry Center#American#Vimeo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
Related
Oregon StateKTVZ

Gov. Brown: Oregon health care workers must get COVID-19 vaccination or weekly testing

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Gov. Kate Brown announced Wednesday that she has directed the Oregon Health Authority to issue a rule outlining new, required health and safety measures for personnel in health care settings. The rule requires weekly COVID-19 testing for personnel in health care settings to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in those settings, which can be waived with a proof of vaccination.
Oregon Statemybasin.com

Governor Kate Brown Urges Oregonians to be Disaster Prepared by Signing Up for Emergency Alerts through the OR-Alert Notification System

(Portland, OR) — Governor Kate Brown is urging Oregonians to prepare for emergencies by signing up to receive alerts through Oregon’s new emergency alert notification system, OR-Alert. The system has been fully implemented in 26 counties and is actively being implemented in another eight. This timely rollout comes as Oregon...
Politics987thebull.com

Governor Brown Calls for More Wildfire Prevention Tactics

The Bootleg Fire’s true cost is just starting to emerge, as people come back to ruined homes and businesses. With massive efforts from thousands of people, the Bootleg fire’s now at more than 50% contained. But the mammoth wildfire’s the size of two New York Cities, and it has decimated...
Portland, ORKATU.com

Gov. Brown voices support for ODOT's Rose Quarter Freeway Expansion

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown supports moving forward with a plan that would expand Interstate-5 through Portland’s Rose Quarter while spending more than $1 billion to build a “cap” over the freeway to rebuild a community wrecked by its initial construction. Brown spoke before a meeting of...
HealthChannel 6000

OHA: Vaccines work; Low vax counties give Brown pushback

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With the surge of the delta variant accounting for a spike in statewide cases of COVID-19, Gov. Kate Brown met on Friday with leaders in the counties that have low vaccination rates. Also on Friday, the Oregon Health Authority answered questions about the rise in cases,...
Coos County, ORWorld Link

Shutter Creek to close in 2022

It’s official – Shutter Creek will be shuttered early next year. After listening to a presentation from several local representatives last month about the minimum-security state prison, Gov. Kate Brown decided to move ahead with her plan to close the prison. State Rep. Boomer Wright, who asked Brown to reconsider...
Salem, ORPosted by
Klamath Alerts

Governor Kate Brown Announces New Health and Safety Rule for Employees in Health Care Settings to Help Prevent Delta Variant Spread

Health care workers have a choice to protect staff and patients from COVID-19: weekly testing or verifying vaccination status. (Salem, OR) — Governor Kate Brown announced today that she has directed the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) to issue a rule outlining new, required health and safety measures for personnel in health care settings. The rule requires weekly COVID-19 testing for personnel in health care settings to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in health care settings, which can be waived with a proof of vaccination. The new rule will be issued this week and the requirement to be vaccinated or undergo weekly testing will apply starting September 30th. This will give employers time to prepare for implementation, and will give currently unvaccinated health care workers time to become fully vaccinated.
Salem, ORKCBY

Oregon Health Authority details new mask requirements for K-12 schools

SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority has detailed new mask requirements for K-12 schools, after Governor Kate Brown instructed OHA and the state department of education to create rules for the requirements. Students, staff, visitors and contractors at a school will need to wear a mask during regular hours...
Hawaii County, HIHawaii Tribune-Herald

Schatz, Ige clarify eviction ban

Gov. David Ige said Friday an eviction moratorium issued Tuesday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention applies to almost all of Hawaii. Ige’s announcement came a day after announcing his own emergency statewide moratorium on evictions issued in April 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic expired Friday, and landlords could start eviction proceedings.
Oregon StateChannel 6000

Emergency managers better prepared for Oregon heat wave

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With another triple-digit heatwave in the forecast, Oregon’s Office of Emergency Management said it’s making changes to try and prevent more deaths. The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the region from 11 a.m. Thursday through 11 p.m. Saturday with temperatures nearing or surpassing...
AgricultureValley News

We have water; not the will

Assemblymember Marie Waldron Special to Valley News Droughts are a fact of life in California and shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone. Yet somehow we don’t seem capable of preparing for them. We are now in the second year of severe drought, and much of California’s agriculture, especially in the Central Valley, is facing devastation. The State Water Resources Control Board will soon vote on an “emergency curtailment” order that will prevent thousands of the state’s farmers from using major rivers and streams to irrigate their farms. Cutbacks on this scale are unprecedented and will affect our food supply. California agriculture produces one-third of the country’s vegetables, two-thirds of its fruits and nuts, and generates about $50 billion in annual revenue. W.
Politics610KONA

Gov. Inslee Wildfire Proclamation

Gov. Jay Inslee has updated the wildfire state of emergency proclamation. The update clarifies that small fires contained in structures on public agency land may be authorized by the public agency landowner, unless otherwise prohibited. The update also clarifies that the truck driver service hours exemption applies only to drivers...
Little Rock, ARTexarkana Gazette

Legislature grapples with persistent pandemic

LITTLE ROCK Legislators gathered at the Capitol in Little Rock to affirm the governor's declaration of a public health emergency for 60 days. The governor declared the first emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, on March 11, 2020. He renewed it several times and it finally expired on May 30, 2021.
Pulaski County, ARnwaonline.com

Legislators shun mask-law change, go home

The Arkansas Legislature on Friday ended its three-day special session without making the change sought by Gov. Asa Hutchinson, to allow public school districts to require children under age 12 to wear masks in hopes of containing the spread of the coronavirus. The Republican governor said he's disappointed that his...

Comments / 1

Community Policy