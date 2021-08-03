Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

Meet Mya: A helpful, bright teen looking for her Forever Family

By Michelle Stevens
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N9R6P_0bGV7TIg00

ORLANDO, Fla. — Today in our forever family series we want to reintroduce you to a young woman who has been described as being built for a family. Her name is Mya and she says she really wants to help people in the future.

Mya is working on her permit and getting a job. She enjoys history; Mya has a very vibrant personality, devoted to people, and helpful.

To learn more about fostering or adopting visit https://www.foreverfamily.org/.

If you foster a child today, you can change a life forever.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
41K+
Followers
57K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Society
Orlando, FL
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy