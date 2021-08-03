Meet Mya: A helpful, bright teen looking for her Forever Family

ORLANDO, Fla. — Today in our forever family series we want to reintroduce you to a young woman who has been described as being built for a family. Her name is Mya and she says she really wants to help people in the future.

Mya is working on her permit and getting a job. She enjoys history; Mya has a very vibrant personality, devoted to people, and helpful.

To learn more about fostering or adopting visit https://www.foreverfamily.org/.

If you foster a child today, you can change a life forever.

