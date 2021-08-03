Cancel
Idaho State

Auditions Open for Idaho’s Latest Neighborhood Grouch

By Bill Colley
 5 days ago
I simply snapped. New neighbors were moving in and I found myself yelling at them. I don’t think I’ve done anything like this in 30 years. I’m an out of shape white-haired guy and there were three of them unloading a moving truck. It was parked at an angle and difficult to get around. I was coming home from shopping, where I had issues with a self-checkout. The week had been a busy one. It’s a feeling of being inconvenienced at every turn.

