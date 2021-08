There are no major changes Friday to the Aug. 3 primary election results for the races for Tacoma mayor, city council and Port of Tacoma. As of Friday, voter turnout had grown to 22.21 percent after initial reports of 12.7 percent on Tuesday. There are about 100 more ballots left to count, but Pierce County Auditor elections manager Mike Rooney said voters still have an opportunity to fix signature discrepancies, and each day more valid ballots might come through the mail.