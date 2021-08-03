“We Keep Us Safe:” Black August Celebrates Past, Present Freedom Fighters

The World Conference against Racism, Racial Discrimination, Xenophobia, and Related Intolerance was held in Durban, South Africa, from August 31 to September 7, 2001. The vision of the conference was global engagement in a broad anti-racism agenda for the first time in the post-apartheid era. The conference's objectives were (1) to produce a declaration that recognized the damage caused by past expressions of racism and that reflected a new global awareness of modern forms of racism and xenophobia, (2) to agree on a strong practical program of action, and (3) to forge an alliance between governments and civil society that would carry the fight against racism forward. This conference produced the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action, which eventually led to the International Decade in Solidarity with People of African Descent, adopted by the United Nations in 2013 for the ten-year span of 2015-2024.