Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

“We Keep Us Safe:” Black August Celebrates Past, Present Freedom Fighters

By Sherri Kolade
michiganchronicle.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal organizer Ashley Daniels believes in justice for the people, by the people. The annual holiday, Black August, is commemorated yearly to honor the fallen freedom fighters of the Black Liberation Movement, to put a call out for the release of political prisoners in the United States, to condemn the bleak conditions of U.S. prisons and to place emphasis on the importance of the Black Liberation struggle, according to https://www.theblkcollective.org.

michiganchronicle.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Freedom Fighters#Black Community#Mental Health#Solitary Confinement#Racial Injustice#Michigan Liberation#The Michigan Chronicle#Juneteenth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Societybread.org

Reengaging the Vision of Black Freedom During Black August 2021

The World Conference against Racism, Racial Discrimination, Xenophobia, and Related Intolerance was held in Durban, South Africa, from August 31 to September 7, 2001. The vision of the conference was global engagement in a broad anti-racism agenda for the first time in the post-apartheid era. The conference's objectives were (1) to produce a declaration that recognized the damage caused by past expressions of racism and that reflected a new global awareness of modern forms of racism and xenophobia, (2) to agree on a strong practical program of action, and (3) to forge an alliance between governments and civil society that would carry the fight against racism forward. This conference produced the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action, which eventually led to the International Decade in Solidarity with People of African Descent, adopted by the United Nations in 2013 for the ten-year span of 2015-2024.
Societysfbayview.com

George Jackson, 50 years later

“No Black person will ever believe that George Jackson died the way they tell us he did.” – James Baldwin. Discussions of the barbaric treatment of Black people in the United States since slavery ended seldom add prisoners to the conversation. In terms of Black history, more often than not, the convict is erased. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Black Wall Street massacre. Stories are plentiful on the subject about what happened in Tulsa Oklahoma’s Greenwood community.
PoliticsJSTOR Daily

How the Freedom Vote Mobilized Black Mississippians

In the summer of 1963, the struggle for civil rights in Mississippi wasn’t going well. White supremacists were successfully defending Jim Crow through arrests, beatings, police dogs, firebombing, and bullets. Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) leaders Bob Moses and James Travis were sprayed with machine-gun fire; Travis had near-fatal injuries. Medgar Evers, the NAACP field secretary, was shot dead on June 12 by a member of the Ku Klux Klan and the White Citizens’ Council. And very few of the 425,000 Black Mississippians who were eligible to cast a vote had been allowed to register—just over 5 percent, according to scholar Joseph A. Sinsheimer.
Books & LiteratureCity Journal

American Nationalism: Past, Present, and Future

After Nationalism: Being American in an Age of Division, by Samuel Goldman (University of Pennsylvania Press, 208 pp., $24.95) Midway through James Joyce’s Ulysses, a harried Leopold Bloom attempts a modest definition of nationhood: “A nation,” he says, “is the same people living in the same place.” So what happens when a country becomes many peoples living across an entire continent? This is the question that animates Samuel Goldman’s excellent new book, After Nationalism.
PoliticsMinneapolis Star Tribune

We must rescue female freedom fighters in Afghanistan

I wrote recently about an Afghan human rights activist who ran shelters for abused women but was forced by Taliban advances to flee her home. She is now in hiding in Kabul. She won kudos from top U.S. officials for her work, including a major prize from the U.S. State Department, back in the days when administrations from both parties touted Afghan women's gains as proof of U.S. success. But once President Joe Biden announced the final U.S. exit date from Afghanistan (now set for Aug. 31), activist women have become Taliban targets.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Aerospace & DefenseBusiness Insider

The 'grandfather' of US jet fighters wasn't actually a very good jet fighter

Despite the FJ-1 Fury's limited production numbers and inadequate performance, the transitional jet design helped improve naval aviation. Although piston-engine airplanes conducted the overwhelming majority of aerial combat during World War II, the United States and indeed a number of other European countries realized the potential speed advantages offered by jet engine aircraft.
Public HealthVox

Yes, Covid-19 vaccine mandates are legal

In 1902, the city of Cambridge, Massachusetts, faced a smallpox outbreak. In response, the local health board ordered the city’s residents over the age of 21 to be vaccinated against this disease. Violators faced a $5 fine. After a local pastor was fined for violating this vaccine mandate, he appealed...
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

15 Notable Supreme Court Decisions Passed in 2021

The Supreme Court issues the final word on many polarizing issues in the United States. The court has made many famous rulings in its 250-year history, from the famous Brown vs. Board of Education, which mandated that separate schools for different races are inherently unequal, to more recent landmark cases, like the National Federation of Independent Businesses vs. Sebelius in 2012, which upheld the Affordable Care Act and its provision that mandates individuals obtain health insurance.
EntertainmentPosted by
PRX

The only known photos from Hiroshima taken on Aug. 6, 1945

Yoshito Matsushige took the only known photographs of Hiroshima, Japan, on Aug. 6, 1945, after the United States dropped an atomic bomb on the city during World War II. Nearly half a century later, Matsushige told his story to Max McCoy, a reporter visiting Hiroshima from Kansas. McCoy speaks with The World's host Marco Werman about the photographer who captured the devastation on film that day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy