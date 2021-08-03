Cancel
Civil Engineers use math to design, build and maintain transportation structures

azdot.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you know there are 26 different types or branches of math? Math is not just solving number problems — it is also needed for physics, chemistry and engineering! Civil engineers, like the ones at ADOT, use nearly every form of math at one point in time to do their job. It’s important to have a good foundation of math, especially if you are interested in a career as an engineer. As you progress through school, you can learn more advanced types of math. Physics and chemistry are also important for civil engineers to learn. Civil engineers do not spend all of their time on math, but when it’s needed, they have to be very comfortable with the different branches of math, especially those that deal with physics.

azdot.gov

Comments / 0

#Civil Engineers#Design#Engineering#Mathematics#Tunnels#Trigonometry#Geometry
