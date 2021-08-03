Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Anne Arundel County, MD

Anne Arundel County Announces New Masking & Vaccination Policies

By 1010 WOLB Baltimore
praisebaltimore.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew masking and vaccination policies are in place in Anne Arundel County. Starting on Thursday, all county employees and the general public will be required to wear masks inside all county-owned buildings. That includes libraries, senior centers and all office buildings. Then starting on September 13, county employees who are...

praisebaltimore.com

Comments / 0

