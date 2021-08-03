Anne Arundel County Announces New Masking & Vaccination Policies

LARGO, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County is reinstating COVID-19 protocols in its county buildings, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced Wednesday. County employees who are working in person will be required to be vaccinated or be tested regularly for COVID-19. Masks will be required in all county government buildings starting Friday, August 6 at 5:00 PM. “The new Delta variant is particularly concerning, and we are taking additional precautions in County Government to keep our employees safe at work,” said Alsobrooks. “The best way to protect yourself against COVID-19 is by getting vaccinated, so we continue to encourage everyone who has not gotten vaccinated to do so as soon as possible.” A timeline and policies for the employee vaccination policy is being drafted, officials said. On Monday, Anne Arundel County announced similar protocols.